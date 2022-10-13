Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

