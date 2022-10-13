Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Lowered to $98.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SF opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $83.28.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.
