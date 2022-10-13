Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Lowered to $98.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

