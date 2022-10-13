Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

