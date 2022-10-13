Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,200 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

MUI stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

