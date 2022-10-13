Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,636 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

