Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

