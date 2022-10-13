Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,883 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Shares of ADC opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.
Agree Realty Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Further Reading
