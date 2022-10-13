Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 191,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CMS Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.73%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.