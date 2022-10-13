Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $535,507,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,933,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,349,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 3.1 %

SPLK opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.