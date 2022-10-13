Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

