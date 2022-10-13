Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

