Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,920 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

FHN stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.