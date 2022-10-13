Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 14,998 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 4,448,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $15.14 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

