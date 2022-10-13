Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.62 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

