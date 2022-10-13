Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 24.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 277,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,772.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $15.61 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.