Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Olin were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

