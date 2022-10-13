Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $218,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

