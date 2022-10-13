Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,993 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

