Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock opened at $148.76 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $145.13 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

