Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock valued at $119,485,170 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

