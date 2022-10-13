Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $241,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

