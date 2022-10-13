Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $245,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Trading Down 7.9 %

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

NYSE:ALB opened at $251.45 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

