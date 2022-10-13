Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $36.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

