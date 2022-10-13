Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $260,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 184,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $36.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

