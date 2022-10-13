Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $261,000 Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Sunoco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.