Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $270,000 Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $173,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

GNOM opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

