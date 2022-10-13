Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $273,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in eBay were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

