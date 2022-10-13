Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

