Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

