Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 887.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu Price Performance

About Baidu

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $107.47 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

