Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Stock Performance
Illumina stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,303.95 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.