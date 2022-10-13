Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,303.95 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

