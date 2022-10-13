Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

