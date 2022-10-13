Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $266,000 Investment in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth about $454,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $58.37 on Thursday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

