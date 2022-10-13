Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 898 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

