Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 988 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at 32.35 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

