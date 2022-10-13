Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.62.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

