Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

XYL stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

