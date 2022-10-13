Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 119,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

