Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VAW opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.42. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

