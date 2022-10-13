Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,419 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 1,272.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

