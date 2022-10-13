Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 362 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

NYSE IP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.