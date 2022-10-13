Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 384 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

