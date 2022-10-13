Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 417 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

AIRR opened at $39.25 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

