Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 538 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESPO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

