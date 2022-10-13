Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 684 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $239.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.89 and a 1-year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

