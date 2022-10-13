Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 778 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

