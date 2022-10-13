Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 95 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.64 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.