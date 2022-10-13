Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $201,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 216,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 251.6% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.6% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

CAG stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

