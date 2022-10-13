Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $241,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,454. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.