Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $263,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $253.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.74 and its 200 day moving average is $268.62.

